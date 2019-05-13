Plant sales strong among items purchased for Mother's Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending for Mother's Day gifts this year is expected to be a record $25 billion.

And when we usually think of Mother's Day, we tend to associate it with flowers. According to the Society of American Florists, 1/4th of the flower and plant purchases made for holidays occur on Mother's Day, and about $2.6 billion in flower and plant sales were expected this year according to the NRF.

At Andersen's Market, Jodi Callanan and her kids are getting plants like begonias to set up their garden for the summer. In fact, it's a yearly tradition for them to do it on Mother's Day itself.

"Ever since she was old enough to help me [my oldest], we've done this. They get their own pot and plant it, we do it every year."

And they're not the only ones coming to the market getting plants.

"This place is always packed on Mother's Day, so it might be becoming more traditional."

Andersen's wasn't the only place in town busy with customers on Sunday; Blackmore Gardens owner Byron Frampton has seen an influx as well.

"Our hanging baskets...some of the patio planters have been going well. Anything you can just grab and go."

Since opening for the season in April, Frampton has been seeing a strong start to this year's gardening season.

"It's tough when you base your business around the weather. When it rains, there's nobody out, you can't get in the garden, and it affects you. But definitely better than a month worth of snow in April last year."

And as warmer weather is in sight, he anticipates business ramping up.

"This coming week, highs are in the 70s, overnight temperatures are in the 50s, and that makes me happy. And I think people will get excited."