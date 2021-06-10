Plans to reopen public pools welcomed by Rochester residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After unsafe behavior forced officials to throw in the towel temporarily on free access to public pools this summer, Rochester is set to welcome swimmers back Monday, and residents are excited - despite new rules.

The city's plan to improve pool safety includes adding staff, volunteers, and the "occasional presence" of school resource officers. Attendees will also need to register online before taking a dip.

News of plans to reopen public pools is being welcomed by Rochester residents who spoke with KIMT, particularly amid a heatwave.

"I mean it's been so hot this week, so I'm really excited to go into the pool, and being able to cool off," said Jordanna Shea. "And there's opportunities for walking, and playing, and stuff, so I'm really excited to finally get out there again."

Others shared their fond memories at the Med City pools over the years with KIMT. City staff say they look forward to welcoming community members back to swimming spots, and ask everyone follow guidelines and rules to ensure safety.