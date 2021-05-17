Plans for new affordable housing complex in NW Rochester put on hold

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Plans for a new affordable housing complex were put on hold Monday after city council members voted unanimously to table discussion on the so-called second phase of Technology Park Apartments.

Preliminary plans for the development call for a four-story, 141-unit affordable housing complex to be built on the corner of Commerce Drive NW and Technology Drive NW. City staff recommended denial of the project based on its location and existing zoning, but Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission supported it, citing a lack of affordable housing supply.

Council Member Molly Dennis expressed support for the proposed development, but would like to see more safety measures added for residents before it moves forward.

"People are needing affordable housing, need any housing. We're in a desperate need for housing, and without any complaints from the neighborhood, and also protecting the existing neighborhood and making it better for everyone involved, I think it will be a very successful development," Dennis said.

City staff say they will work with the project's developer to make adjustments before their plan is considered again by the council.