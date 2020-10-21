Plans for new Charles City pool being discussed

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Needless to say the weather outside right now doesn't feel like pool weather, even if many communities elected to not open their pools for the summer due to the pandemic.

But now that another pool season has come and gone, the Charles City Parks & Recreation Department is beginning to discuss plans to potentially replace the pool at Lions Field.

Parks & Rec Director Tyler Mitchell says the nearly 30 year-old pool has reached the end of its useful life, and that a new facility would bring local swimming into the modern age by featuring more amenities.

"All these new pools have basketball hoops, rock climbing walls, all this kind of stuff for people to do, and our pool doesn't have that right now. That's the kind of direction we want to go with our pool."

He's heard from some residents that have preferred going to area pools because of extra features.

"We've had families tell us that they'll use our pool some, but they'll go to surrounding pools because they have more amenities, more things to do."

At the next meeting of the Parks & Recreation Board, Mitchell says a committee will be formed, and the public will soon have the opportunity to weigh in with design ideas.

"The first step is gonna be is to get this committee formed together with community members, the Park and Rec board, and myself, and go from there. Then we'll go out to the public from there and see what they want in a new pool."

The timeline for construction and the cost of a new pool, which is slated to be located on the site of the current pool, has not yet been set.