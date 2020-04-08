Planning for post-pandemic life in the city of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many of us are wondering what life will be like post coronavirus pandemic, but the city of Rochester is doing more than just envisioning the future - plans are already in the works to make the transition smoother for businesses and the community.

Mayor Kim Norton says in response to the pandemic, the city set up committees on homelessness, economic stability, and food resources that will roll into a recovery phase as the pandemic ends.

The city is also considering changes to post-pandemic essential services like transportation and parking.

Norton explained, "How we're going to change how we deliver transportation, which may mean more cars; kind of changing our focus from having people park far away to have enough parking in the downtown area for the short term. I'd say it's even possible in the long run that our practices and behaviors will change."

Norton says the city is also considering continued social distancing for staff in city offices. That could mean changes to workspaces and the number of employees allowed in an office.