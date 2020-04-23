Planning for end of life care: have an advanced directive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a tough question to ask yourself: What are your wishes when it comes to end of life care. It's a question that's more important now than ever before, as the COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

Mayo Clinic pulmonologist Erin DeMartino says you need to ask yourself are what kind of care you want if you were to become sick, and who you trust to make medical decisions for you if you're unable to make them yourself. She also says it's important to think about your lifestyle and the activities you value most.

"So if this person is really active and wants to maintain this level of activity, it's always important for us as physicians to understand that, versus if a person wasn't a very active person," DeMartino said.

In addition to communicating your wishes to a trusted family member or friend, it's also important to have an advanced directive. It's a legal document that basically puts your wishes down on paper.

There's also a form called a POLST, which stands for Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment. It asks questions like whether you would want to be resuscitated at the hospital. DeMartino said those should be filled out by people who are in nursing homes, receiving hospice care, or have a very advanced illness.