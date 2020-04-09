Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Planning for end of life care: 'It's always helpful for someone to be able to communicate for you when you can't'

During this pandemic, a Mayo Clinic Critical Care Specialist says it's important to make your wishes known.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 1:18 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 2:32 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we all take precautions to keep ourselves and others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's also important to prepare in case we do get sick.

Dr. Richard Oeckler is a Critical Care Specialist at Mayo Clinic. He treats people who have COVID-19. As tough as it might be, he says it's important to prepare for any situation, and now is the time to think about what you want when it comes to end of life care. Oeckler encourages everyone to communicate those wishes to a loved one or someone who can speak on your behalf.

"You never know what can happen even outside of the Covid era. So it's always helpful for someone to be able to communicate for you when you can't," Oeckler said.

There are also a couple of formal documents you should fill out. One is an advanced directive, which basically puts your wishes down on paper. The other document is called a Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment form. It provides more detail about your wishes, like whether you would want a feeding tube. That form needs to be filled out with your provider.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Image

Area families adjusting to home schooling

Image

Salvation Army seeing a greater need for services

Image

Trash and Recycling guidelines changing in Dodge County

Image

Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Community Events