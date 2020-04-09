Planning for end of life care: 'It's always helpful for someone to be able to communicate for you when you can't'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we all take precautions to keep ourselves and others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's also important to prepare in case we do get sick.

Dr. Richard Oeckler is a Critical Care Specialist at Mayo Clinic. He treats people who have COVID-19. As tough as it might be, he says it's important to prepare for any situation, and now is the time to think about what you want when it comes to end of life care. Oeckler encourages everyone to communicate those wishes to a loved one or someone who can speak on your behalf.

"You never know what can happen even outside of the Covid era. So it's always helpful for someone to be able to communicate for you when you can't," Oeckler said.

There are also a couple of formal documents you should fill out. One is an advanced directive, which basically puts your wishes down on paper. The other document is called a Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment form. It provides more detail about your wishes, like whether you would want a feeding tube. That form needs to be filled out with your provider.