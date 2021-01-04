Planning a vacation safely in 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa - With many travel plans put on hold in 2020, you might be having a pent up pitch of cabin fever. But can you be safe while traveling in 2021?

Like many of us, Sara Broers had some trips lined up in 2020 that were put on halt due to the pandemic.

"I began to get a lot of questions from other people through social media and through my blog. People asking about travel and how to do it, so I knew I needed to get out there and get going. So I did quite a bit of traveling."

In addition to changing her travel plans, Broers, along with several other Midwest travel writers and bloggers, recently released a book titled "Midwest Road Trip Adventures", with each writer sharing road trip ideas from their respective state.

"There are so many places out there in the Midwest they don't know about or they do know about. Right here in North Iowa - how many people can say that they live where the last known hotel in the world designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is?"

If you're looking to travel around the 12-state Midwest region, or elsewhere, this year, Broers advises travelers to plan a visit to an area similar to your home area, and at your comfort level, as well as making sure to have a mask on hand.

"The American road trip is back. Try some road trips that are close to home, pack a lunch, and make sure your car is gassed up."

"If you're traveling out of state, find a state that is functioning like your home state. In Iowa, pretty much everything is open. In Florida, almost everything is open. Obviously, the northeastern part of the United States is not somewhere I'm going to be comfortable traveling to right now."

If you're looking at camping this year, Broers advises to start looking at campgrounds now and book a reservation early, as she notes that there is a high demand for it.