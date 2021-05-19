Planning a summer vacation is on millions of American's minds this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memorial Day is right around the corner and AAA is predicting more than 34 million Americans will be kicking off their summer vacations.

Retail Sales Leader with AAA, Jami Larson, said more people are opening up to the idea of hitting the road and taking a vacation this summer. In fact, 70% of Americans feel more comfortable going on a trip. She said both air travel and road trips are expected to see high numbers. "Last year, it was the lowest ever. So, it's good to see that we're out there again having confidence because of the vaccine and also because of all the things people have in place for safety," explained Larson.

More often than not, the preferred destination is somewhere warm in the U.S., like Florida or the coast, as well as theme parks. Some people are calling their summer vacation a 'revenge travel' because of all the cancellations and missed trips over the past year.

Larson said there's been one hard lesson a lot of travelers have learned during the pandemic. "Travel insurance. It is so important to have travel insurance," she explained. "What travel insurance does is it protects your health and protects your financial investment before you go and during your trip."

Cruise ships in the U.S. are expected to set sail again this summer and Larson said most of them are completely booked out, even through next year. She explained the earlier you plan a vacation, the better.

If you're planning a trip, make sure you're checking your destination before you arrive so you know what restrictions are in place.