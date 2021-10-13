Planning a safe Halloween celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the busy season for local apple orchards and pumpkin patches and it won't be long before kids are putting on their Halloween costumes for trick or treating. With the ongoing pandemic, families may still have questions and concerns when it comes to celebrating autumn.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, tells KIMT that outdoor fall activities like apple picking, visiting a pumpkin patch, and trick-or-treating are low risk. The risk grows if you're gathering indoors, but you can reduce that risk by limiting the number of people, getting together with only vaccinated people, opening windows for ventilation, and masking. Generally, she recommends against indoor celebrations.

She advises your family masks up for the holiday, whether it's a surgical, cloth, or costume mask, as long as it covers the mouth and nose. There's no need to double up on masks, but make sure your child is keeping their face covering to themselves. "We would advise against any sharing of masks. Obviously they're in close contact with respiratory secretions so sharing masks between one child to another would be a high-risk activity that could transmit infection," says Dr. Rajapakse.

After your kids reap the benefits of their trick-or-treating, handwashing is always a good practice, but wiping down your children's candy isn't necessary. "We know that for Covid to be transmitted through a surface, what has to happen is an infected person would have to cough on whatever the item was; you'd have to touch it; then touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with enough virus on it to make you sick; and the statistical likelihood of that happening is really very low," she explains.