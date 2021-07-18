Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

The Rochester City Council will ask consultants to propose land use plans for the historic Riverfront area on Monday at 6 p.m. during their session.

The city of Rochester plans to transform the historic property into a revitalized area for residents.

Planning proposals made are asked to be within three priorities by the Council.

The priorities are affordable living, economic vibrancy and growth management and quality services for quality living.

It is still unknown if the former Legends Bar and Grill, which is located in the Riverfront area, will be demolished due to the location's historical status.

The vacant bar's status is currently pending review as a historical designation.

Michael Belknap and Gillian Duncan own property next to the Riverfront area and said they would approve the preservation of the former bar if they reverted the building back to its original historical function.

"Just because it is old does not mean it needs to be saved, so I do not personally support this building unless they can find the kiosk and make it look like the way it did fifty years ago but if they are not going to do that and just want to have an old building down here, then no," Belkap said.

The Council hopes to start its Riverfront area project in the spring of 2022.