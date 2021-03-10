Planned solar project hires local representative in Freeborn County

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A local resident has been hired to help promote a proposed 2,000 acre solar energy project in Freeborn County.

Arevon Energy Management (AEM) and Tenaska are developing the 150-megawatt project in Hayward Township. Pending state approval, construction would start in 2022 and the facility would begin producing energy in 2023. Hayward Township resident Tracy Skaar has now been named the project’s local representative.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be part of this project and I truly believe it will provide long-term benefits to our area,” says Skaar. “I look forward to having the opportunity to meet with people at my weekly office hours and around the community.”

Company officials say Skaar is a firefighter and emergency medical responder with the Hayward Fire Department and runs his own family farm. He will be available to answer questions at the Hayward Solar Project’s newly opened local office, located at 137 N. Broadway Ave. Office hours are 12:30 to 4:30 pm Mondays and 9 am to 1 pm Wednesdays, or by appointment. Developers say Skaar can be reached at tracy@haywardsolarproject.com or 507-320-3142.

“Part of our commitment to being a good business neighbor is to have a local representative who can share information about the solar project,” says Tiago Sabino Dias, president and CEO of AEM. “We are excited that Tracy has joined the Hayward Solar team. His knowledge of the community will be invaluable as we advance a project that benefits Freeborn County and is respectful of neighbors.”

More information is available on the project website: www.haywardsolarproject.com.