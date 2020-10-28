Clear

In a city focused on health, what do Rochester city leaders think of President Trump's rally during a pandemic?

Despite some health measures being put in place for President Trump's visit to Rochester there are some concerns the rally will result in an increase in COVID-19.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 5:19 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

President Trump will be at the Rochester International Airport at 5 p.m. on Friday but doors will open at 2 p.m.

Mayor Kim Norton says given we're in the middle of a pandemic, having a rally complicates things for the community. She says she expects residents and visitors to aide by state and local guidelines.

That includes wearing masks, social distancing and not having any crowds larger than 250 gathers.

Norton explained, "We are America's city for health, we are the Mayo Clinic who cares for people when they become ill and here we are hosting an event that could potentially fill those hospital beds and we're very aware of that and want to be cognizant of it so asking people to be as careful as they can."

The mayor does add under different circumstances she'd, "Usually encourage everyone to attend events but we're in the middle of a pandemic and it is just paramount that people protect themselves so if you are going to go you should not be around more than 250 people to abide by state law but even if you choose to ignore that you need distance, you need to wear a mask, you need to not touch other people."

All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

However, Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost says there are still some health concerns as Minnesota has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently.

She said, "If it's a gathering of over 250 people, it's really recommended you consider not attending that gathering. If you do attend that gathering, no matter how many people are there, it's really recommended that you wear a face mask and social distance six feet a part at least."

Yost also expressed concerns about people coming in from out of town and increasing transmission rates. 

"People are likely to come in from out of town, even out of state, to come to this rally," Yost said. "The numbers are really skyrocketing in Wisconsin and Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota. I don't know how far people will come."

The city says it's also been holding internal meetings with the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Health to make sure the correct guidelines are set.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 137536

Reported Deaths: 2421
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34657994
Ramsey14342362
Dakota10027138
Anoka9039151
Washington608972
Stearns599144
Scott349634
Olmsted331430
St. Louis307970
Wright260915
Clay236243
Nobles230916
Blue Earth20667
Carver18477
Kandiyohi17535
Sherburne173322
Rice167410
Mower153517
Winona127819
Chisago10832
Crow Wing106222
Lyon9966
Benton9769
Waseca9379
Beltrami9147
Otter Tail9017
Todd8656
Steele7823
Morrison77610
Itasca76317
Nicollet74718
Douglas7283
Polk7244
Freeborn6914
Le Sueur6456
Goodhue62511
Martin61518
McLeod6104
Becker5884
Watonwan5794
Isanti5715
Pine5540
Chippewa4663
Carlton4622
Mille Lacs42715
Hubbard4103
Dodge4040
Wabasha3970
Cass3905
Pipestone35917
Rock3484
Meeker3453
Brown3333
Yellow Medicine2926
Roseau2900
Murray2893
Cottonwood2860
Redwood28411
Fillmore2640
Sibley2603
Renville25812
Wadena2553
Faribault2390
Kanabec22510
Jackson2171
Houston2121
Swift2091
Pennington2071
Unassigned19353
Lincoln1890
Stevens1871
Aitkin1862
Koochiching1725
Pope1650
Lac qui Parle1443
Big Stone1431
Wilkin1404
Marshall1311
Lake1260
Norman1210
Mahnomen1172
Clearwater1140
Grant994
Red Lake812
Traverse580
Kittson490
Lake of the Woods441
Cook170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 117876

Reported Deaths: 1666
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19173289
Woodbury728597
Johnson590630
Black Hawk5727101
Linn5692132
Dubuque529558
Scott466241
Story403918
Dallas348544
Pottawattamie326744
Sioux247017
Buena Vista226812
Marshall204436
Webster189115
Plymouth167831
Wapello154162
Clinton150227
Muscatine148758
Des Moines140910
Cerro Gordo140227
Crawford136314
Warren12737
Carroll116813
Jasper112334
Henry10745
Marion103211
Lee95910
Tama95837
Delaware80213
Dickinson7529
Wright7341
Boone7269
Mahaska70924
Bremer6879
Harrison67315
Washington66711
Jackson6463
Benton5982
Lyon5568
Clay5414
Louisa52515
Winnebago50219
Hardin4837
Winneshiek4839
Hamilton4784
Cedar4777
Kossuth4770
Buchanan4625
Poweshiek46211
Jones4544
Clayton4503
Floyd44011
Emmet43520
Iowa4189
Page4130
Guthrie40715
Cherokee4062
Mills4053
Sac4034
Cass4023
Butler3883
Fayette3844
Franklin38218
Shelby3812
Allamakee3809
Chickasaw3641
Madison3643
Clarke3573
Humboldt3383
Hancock3314
Grundy3186
Palo Alto3162
Calhoun3124
Osceola2890
Mitchell2831
Howard2749
Monroe26211
Union2524
Taylor2482
Jefferson2451
Monona2452
Appanoose2333
Pocahontas2322
Fremont2091
Lucas2066
Ida1962
Greene1880
Van Buren1812
Montgomery1807
Davis1794
Adair1771
Keokuk1641
Decatur1530
Audubon1511
Worth1460
Wayne1323
Ringgold922
Adams830
Unassigned150
