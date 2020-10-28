In a city focused on health, what do Rochester city leaders think of President Trump's rally during a pandemic?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite some health measures being put in place for President Trump's visit to Rochester, there are some concerns the rally will result in an increase in COVID-19.

President Trump will be at the Rochester International Airport at 5 p.m. on Friday but doors will open at 2 p.m.

Mayor Kim Norton says given we're in the middle of a pandemic, having a rally complicates things for the community. She says she expects residents and visitors to aide by state and local guidelines.

That includes wearing masks, social distancing and not having any crowds larger than 250 gathers.

Norton explained, "We are America's city for health, we are the Mayo Clinic who cares for people when they become ill and here we are hosting an event that could potentially fill those hospital beds and we're very aware of that and want to be cognizant of it so asking people to be as careful as they can."

The mayor does add under different circumstances she'd, "Usually encourage everyone to attend events but we're in the middle of a pandemic and it is just paramount that people protect themselves so if you are going to go you should not be around more than 250 people to abide by state law but even if you choose to ignore that you need distance, you need to wear a mask, you need to not touch other people."

All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

However, Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost says there are still some health concerns as Minnesota has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently.

She said, "If it's a gathering of over 250 people, it's really recommended you consider not attending that gathering. If you do attend that gathering, no matter how many people are there, it's really recommended that you wear a face mask and social distance six feet a part at least."

Yost also expressed concerns about people coming in from out of town and increasing transmission rates.

"People are likely to come in from out of town, even out of state, to come to this rally," Yost said. "The numbers are really skyrocketing in Wisconsin and Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota. I don't know how far people will come."

The city says it's also been holding internal meetings with the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Health to make sure the correct guidelines are set.