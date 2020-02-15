Planned Parenthood, state of Iowa argue sex education law legality

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has heard arguments on whether to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a state law passed last year that would block Planned Parenthood of the Heartland from receiving federal grant money for sex education courses.

Judge Paul Scott is considering whether to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa for Planned Parenthood.

It challenges the law passed on the last day of the 2019 session as a violation of free speech, due process and equal protection rights.

A judge last May halted enforcement of the law until the court decides whether it’s constitutional.