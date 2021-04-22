Plane crashes just after takeoff in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – Two people walked away from a plane crash in southern Minnesota Thursday.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the 2017 Piper single engine fixed-wing aircraft went down around a half mile southwest of the Faribault Airport runway. The plane had just taken off when it crashed into a plowed field.

The pilot, Skyler Hackett, 25 of Prior Lake, and a passenger, Todd Guyette 33 of Osceola, Wisconsin, were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Faribault police and fire departments. Federal agencies are investigating this plane crash.