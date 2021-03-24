Plan to reinvigorate riverfront area heads to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A plan to reinvigorate a 61-acre area in the heart of Rochester is heading to the city council for approval.

Rochester's planning and zoning commission voted to recommend the Downtown Waterfront Southeast Small Area Plan to council members Wednesday evening.

The plan would guide development in the area between Downtown Rochester, and the Slatterly Park and Sunnyside neighborhoods. The project would be bounded by 4th Street SE to the north, Broadway Avenue South and the Zumbro River to the west, 9½ Street SE to the south, and 3rd Avenue SE to the east.

Planners want to shape the area into a walkable urban district that would include thriving local businesses, a variety of housing options, and inviting public spaces. Key elements include construction of a pedestrian promenade, hotel, riverfront plaza, multiuse warehouse subdistrict, and bridge over the Zumbro river at 6th Street Southwest.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ben Kall says the plan represents an excellent vision for Rochester.

"Long-term, I think this is a phenomenal project, and a vision for another one of our gateways into Downtown Rochester," Kall said. "And the idea of a missing middle development in this area I think is a great, and I look forward to seeing this evolve over time."

Multiple commissioners expressed concern regarding a lack of detail on how the plan would be financed. City staff say the plan serves as a guiding vision for the area rather than an exact project.

"It's not obligating the city or the residents of Rochester, the taxpayers of Rochester, to future dollars. It's obligating them to a future vision that we, again, want to work in partnership with others," said Cynthia Steinhauser, the City of Rochester's community development director.

City staff add the plan was crafted alongside a coalition of community members and property owners. Project planners estimate it could increase building value in the area by roughly $229 million.

If approved by the city council, the plan would likely be implemented over multiple decades.