Plan for fall sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A maximum of 250 fans are allowed at fall sporting events this year.

Each participating team is given 125 tickets per game.

All the Rochester home games are sold out this year.

If you did not get your ticket in time, Lourdes High School will be streaming their games for fans at home.

The Lourdes activities director, Steve Strickland, says they are just ready to be back on the field.

"It is at least giving the kids an opportunity to participate. I think that's what we've all wanted. As long as we do it safely and they can be out there, it's giving us a little more normalcy for what our fall normally looks like," Strickland adds.