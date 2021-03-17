Plan for a sober ride on St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - St. Patrick's Day means it's time to drink a pint of Guiness or some green beer. But if you're joining in on the festivities, you better do so responsibly.

The Rochester Police Department will have some extra DWI enforcement Wednesday night.

Last year, bars and restaurants were shuttered on the holiday because of the pandemic. This St. Patrick's Day, they're open, with capacity increased as of Monday.

RPD Lt. Josh Thompson says it's hard to tell if this will influence the amount of drunk drivers arrested this year versus the last. If you are celebrating tonight, he encourages you to plan ahead for a sober ride and buckle up on the drive home. "Hopefully they're designating sober drivers or having alternate transportation plans before they go out. Find a sober driver. Don't let your friends drive drunk. Arrange safe ways for them to get home," he stresses.

Because the holiday is on a weekday, law enforcement also pick people off the road the next morning on the way to work who are still under the influence.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 3.8 is the average number of DWI arrests per hour on St. Patrick's Day statewide.