Plan for Highway 14 between Kasson and Rochester announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Highway 14 between Kasson and the edge of Rochester is notorious for bad accidents and fatalities. Now there's a plan to make the road safer and move traffic easier.

It's been a group effort between MNDot, Olmsted and Dodge counties, along with the cities of Byron and Kasson.

On Thursday evening, they presented their plans for improvements to the busy stretch of highway. It could take 20 years for the plan to be fully implemented.

Among the fixes, interchanges at key intersections along the highway. The four main spots would be Olmsted County Roads 3,5 and 104, as well as Dodge County Road 15.

"Having a decision does allow us to grow south of the highway and follow through on some potential projects that have come forward, previously. Now we can say we have an answer," said Mary Blair-Hoeft, who is Byron's city administrator.

Another decision on the table, which interchange to start on first. Either Olmsted County Road 3 or 5.

Work on the first interchange would happen in the first 5 years of the project.

