Plan announced for return to campus at U of M Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota announces how students will return to campus in Rochester, Duluth, and the Twin Cities.

The “Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan” will be a four-step process:

Step One - Students living in housing will have limited on-campus activities. They will live and learn almost exclusively within residence halls for approximately 10 days with some exceptions, such as attending any in-person classes, utilizing dining or campus health facilities, going to work, tending to family emergencies, or being outdoors while physically distancing. Students should not visit other residence halls, nor businesses or residences off campus during this step. Students should maintain physical distance and wear masks when they are outside of their rooms.

Step Two - Students in University housing will have increased access, including visiting all on-campus locations and the surrounding community. However, students must be “back home” in their room by 9 p.m. Step Two is expected to last two weeks, provided public health guidance indicates good compliance and progress.

Step Three - Students in University housing will have full access to University facilities and communities off campus as they do in Step Two, but they must be “back home” in their room by midnight. This step is also expected to last two weeks.

Step Four - Students will continue to be asked to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings as they continue to have full access to on- and off-campus locations but with no “back home” time constraints.

“No one wanted to delay the on-campus experience that our new and returning students so desired, but we knew that taking a brief pause to learn from the challenges our peers around the country were experiencing would allow us to again adjust our approach to manage transmission, and ensure a higher level of safety for our students, faculty, and staff,” says University President Joan Gabel.

The “Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan” also outlines:

• Guidance for off-campus students,

• Student conduct expectations,

• Reminders to all students to utilize the MTest program or other means to immediately access testing if they are experiencing symptoms or instructed to seek testing by public health or medical officials, and

• Steps the University will take to engage the local business community to reinforce compliance of statewide face covering and other public health guidance.

Students will return to campus September 9 in Duluth, September 15 in the Twin Cities and September 18 in Rochester. To view the entire “Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan,” click here.