Pirate bugs causing quite the 'itch'

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may have felt some sharp pain on your arms or legs lately. But where is it coming from? It might be from a pirate bug.

Also called 'no see 'ems', pirate bugs are little microscopic bugs that reside mostly in crop fields, feeding on tiny insects. Because of harvest, they're scattering and landing on humans as they're seeking new homes.

Todd Von Ehwegen with Cerro Gordo County Conservation says that their bites, while painful, are not poisonous. He says they should go away when colder weather arrives. Until then, the best way to prevent them from biting you is wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants.