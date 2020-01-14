Pioneer Park restoration begins this week

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Pioneer Park Shoreline Restoration begins this week. The project has a clear goal: improving the natural habitat for the fish in Fountain Lake. The plan is to grade back eroded areas and stabilize the shoreline. Trees will be added to the shoreline as well to add shade for the fish.

Courtney Phillips with the Shell Rock River Watershed District says if this project isn't done sediment will continue to seep into the water creating an unhealthy habitat and keeping fish from multiplying.

"All species of fish utilize woody habitat sunk in the water at some point in the life cycle and it's going to be great for fisherman,"

The walking path along Fountain Lake will be closed during the project.

Pedestrians are urged to use the designated detour instead. Construction is slated to last three weeks.