Pints for Preemies challenge looks to help young patients at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A donation of blood can save a life. There's an exceptional need for donations when it comes to helping premature babies. Mayo Clinic is hosting a blood drive from now until November 17th to help newborns get a fresh start in life.

“When kids are born prematurly they also are going to need some help with blood transfusion,” said Dr. Justin Kreuter.

That was the case for young Ayden. He was born at just 23 weeks and in the first few months of his life, he needed six blood transfusions.

“He was a micro-preemie, weighing one pound. He spent 112 days in the NICU at St. Marys and the Methodist here downtown,” said his mother Nicole Middleswart.

It was the blood from donors that helped save his life, Middleswart says he's a happy healthy baby.

“He’s been home doing great. He has glasses we put tubes in his ears to help with balance. He's just thriving you wouldn't know he was a micro-preemie now looking at him he's a happy healthy baby he likes to pick on his brother,” she said.

To donate to the challenge, check-in at the Blood Donor Center in the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building with the team name 'Pints for Preemies' to have your donation count towards the challenge.