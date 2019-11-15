Clear

Pints for Preemies campaign at the Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program

The Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program hosts an annual Pints for Preemies campaign to raise awareness for World Prematurity Day.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 9:33 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- World Prematurity Day is coming up and the Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program hosts a campaign to raise awarenss about how vital blood donations are to premature babies. 

They started the campaign last year after three-year-old Eleanor was born three and a half months early, weighing only 1.15lbs. Now, Eleanor is a happy and healthy toddler. Her mom, Jennifer, said that's all thanks to the Blood Donor Program. "Without people coming in and donating their own blood, we're missing a piece that helped her get home," said Jennifer. One unit of blood can help save up to five babies' lives. The Blood Donor Program received 131 units of blood just since September. 

Ayden is this year's featured preemie. He was born four months early at only 1.11lbs. His mom, Nicole, said it's a scary thing to go through, "there's always that guilt of 'what did I do to cause this?' Having to fight at the beginning of his life, Nicole said Ayden has turned into quite the feisty little guy. 

Both moms are grateful their little ones are with them today, and it's all because of the Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program. The center is always accepting new donors. They're located in the Hilton Building in downtown Rochester. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Image

Bellringing starts in Mason City

Image

Mourning another school shooting

Image

Dreams do come true

Image

West Hancock advances, St. Ansgar falls in state semifinals

Image

New Live Eye in Austin

Image

HourCar to come to the Med City

Community Events