Ping Pong Prodigy

A Rochester girl is dominating the competition.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A young girl in Rochester is seeing a lot of success in table tennis, dominating all of the competition. Mandy Yu is a 10-year-old who has a burning passion for the sport.

“I just like playing it,” she said.

She practices roughly 10-15 hours a week and then takes what she learned to the tables at RCTC, even touring the country to play major events.

“I got a national championship for 10 & Under in July at Las Vegas,” Yu said.

She also traveled to Florida for the US Open where she was crowned a 10U doubles champion.

Her coach became the US National Coach in 2016 and says it has been awesome to see her success.

“(It’s) pretty amazing, we’re from Rochester and we got a national title. It’s pretty amazing,” Wei Qi said.

Even though she is doing so well at a young age, her coach believes she is far from her full potential considering anyone at any age can play.

“This is a very good sport from like five-years-old all the way to like 80,” he said.

Yu is gearing up for her next big event just over a week away in Fort Worth.

“There’s a US Open coming up in one week and I’m going to Texas and I’m going to try to get another one (title),” she said.

To watch the full story, including KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, attempting to return her serves, click on the video player above.

