Pine Island's 14th Annual Tractor Drive

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - If you heard a loud rumble or saw some extra traffic on Southeast Minnesota roads on Sunday, don't be alarmed. It was around 150 tractors driving from Pine Island to Kasson, and back.

They covered 35 miles as part of Pine Island's 14th Annual Pine Island Tractor Drive.

Crop farmer, Dan Lubahn, is participating for his fifth year.

"Some of these tractors that haven't been run for a year, you hear a funny tick, and then you're like oh jeez I hope I make it," he said.

And most did make it to the lunch stop at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. The proceeds of the lunch go to the Pine Island Lion's Club.

In addition to riding for a good cause, Lubahn said the day is a good way to connect with farmers of all generations during a hard time for the agriculture industry.

"It lifts our spirits," he said. "We're all kind of in the same bunch, whether you're retired or not. They've all had hard times and just to see the farmers who've had the hard times, they're still here and they're still enjoying the ag industry. It's good."

Local law enforcement helped keep the long drive safe.

Organizers tell KIMT next year's ride is already in the works and is scheduled to happen on the third Sunday of August 2020.

Since it will be the 15th annual drive, organizers are planning for it to be even bigger and better than ever before.