Pine Island woman sentenced for Oronoco burglaries

Gets concurrent sentences.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island woman is going to prison for two burglaries in Oronoco.

Barbara Jo Larson, 24, was arrested in June and accused of stealing items from Oronoco homes on June 21 and July 7, 2018. The first time, she was caught during a traffic stop with EBT cards, driver’s licenses, and passports belonging to three separate victims. The second time, Larson was caught in mid-burglary by the residents of a home who said they returned home from breakfast to find Larson in their master bedroom.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Larson managed to escape after stealing pain medication and some jewelry. A description of Larson and her vehicle led to her arrest by the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Larson pleaded guilty to 1st and 2nd degree burglary and has been sentenced to 21 months behind bars, with credit for 61 days already served. Larson must also pay $8,997.66 in restitution.

