Pine Island welcomes a new brewery

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - There's a new brewery in Pine Island called South x Southeast Minnesota Brewing Company.

The brewery has been open for a little over the week now and KIMT News 3 was told it's going great so far, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. The new location is where Pine Cheese Mart used to be and it's been a goal the owners have been working on for almost two years now. It was supposed to open back in May, then the pandemic hit pushing back the date to September.

Sisters, Ann and Tessa, own the brewery and they want customers to feel cozy, have a conversation with others and ultimately feel safe during this time of COVID-19. Ann said the official ribbon cutting ceremony with Pine Island Chamber of Commerce signifies all the hard work they've done and also alllowed them to breathe again. "The ribbon cutting is just a formality. Pine Island has been so welcoming," explained Ann. "They have been so helpful in getting things set up, answering questions, supportive. It's been amazing. It's been a pretty neat little city to be able to be a part of."

Ann and Tessa say it's been an unusual process opening during a global pandemic. "It was just a really interesting thing to try to manage. But all in all, everybody wore masks, everybody understood when we asked, so that was nice," explained Tessa. "We didn't know. We did not know what to expect. The turnout was good and people were super kind and patient with us."

South x Southeast Minnesota Brewing Company will have beer on tap at select restaurants starting this week in Pine Island and Rochester if you'd like to check them out.