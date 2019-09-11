Clear

Pine Island volleyball coach "forced to resign"

The Panthers have seen improvement under Mason's tenure, but losing a core group of seniors creates new problems in 2019.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – It was announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that Pine Island volleyball coach, Jessie Mason has resigned due to lack of support from parents and administrators. Mason took the program over in 2017 when she coached the Panthers to an 8-14 record and improved to 10-14 last year.

In a phone conversation with KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, Mason said she was called in for a meeting to see how things were going. Concerns from last season were addressed such as body language based on parent/player surveys.

She says she received a letter on Tuesday stating if changes weren’t made, the position would be filled by someone else.

She had to make a call by Monday night.

On Wednesday, she was called and informed that because she did not make a decision, she was “being forced to resign.”

KIMT News 3 Sports reached out to the Pine Island Activities Director but has received no response about this resignation.

Here is what Mason had to say to the girls.

“My biggest message to the girls is that if it was up to me, I would be in that gym with them every day. This was not my decision and I care about them very much, and I will always be on the sideline rooting for them.”

This is a developing story that KIMT News 3 Sports will continue to follow.

