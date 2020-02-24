Pine Island teen sentenced for Oronoco robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A robbery in Oronoco means 10 years of probation for a Pine Island man.

Matthew Christopher Riley, 19, was arrested in October 2019 after authorities said he attacked a 21-year-old male outside the victim’s home, then went inside and stole marijuana and a video game.

Riley pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery and was sentenced Monday to probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.