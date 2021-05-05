Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - A former gymnast took on a new sport at Pine Island High School.

Pine Island's Jarod White spent six years as a gymnast when he was younger.

That experience translated well to a new sport - pole vaulting.

White says a teacher suggested he try pole vaulting because of his gymnastics background.

He's grateful to be able to compete this year, hoping to make up for not having a season last year.

The challenge this year has been getting poles long enough with which to launch himself.

White says confidence and technique are the keys to pole vaulting.

"Before the run, I think of what I need to do. Then whenever I start running, it all kind of goes away and I don't really have any thoughts when I'm running. It goes into muscle memory and I do what I can do," says White.

White broke the Panthers record of 14 feet when he was just a freshman.

He hopes to just keep climbing.