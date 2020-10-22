Pine Island orchestra teacher honored for sharing his love for music with students

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - A Pine Island orchestra teacher is being honored for sharing his love for music with his students.

He will receive the Bravura Award on Friday.

Joe Mish has been an orchestra teacher at Pine Island Public Schools for thirty-four years.

This year, teaching is a little different, he says, but it does not change his love for music.

Mish says music is pretty much everything for him and he says he hopes to pass that on to his students.

He says he has not seen his high school students since last year, but is able to see his younger students in person with smaller classes and lots of distancing because of the coronavirus.

Despite these changes to the school year, Mish says he feels music is still important for his students.

"Music teaches us to be resilient. It's that thing that you can actually work on it and get better at it. And like anything, it's a discipline," Mish says.