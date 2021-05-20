Pine Island man takes plea deal over stolen vehicles and meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

The Olmsted County and Fillmore County sheriff’s offices say their investigation of the theft of a trailer, an ATV, and a UTV led to the arrest of Todd Lee Walker, 55, in October 2019. Walker was accused of storing the stolen items in exchange for methamphetamine.

Law enforcement says a GPS tracker on the UTV led them to a location in Genova where the stolen items and 8.4 grams of meth were found.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8 in Olmsted County District Court.