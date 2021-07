ROCHESTER, Minn. – Receiving stolen property means probation for a Pine Island man.

Todd Walker Lee, 55, was arrested in October 2019 after he was accused of storing a trailer, an ATV, and a UTV that had been stolen. Investigators say Walker was keeping the stolen items in exchange for methamphetamine.

Lee pleaded guilty in May to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised release.