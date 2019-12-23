Pine Island man sentenced for Rochester meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man gets a quarter-century of supervised probation for methamphetamine.

Zane Bryant Rose, 37, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court. He was accused of selling 26.5 grams of meth in a Rochester parking lot in March 2018. As part of a plea deal, a count of 1st degree sale of drugs was dismissed.

In addition to probation, Rose must do 100 hours of community work service and pay $378.43 in restitution.