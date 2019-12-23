Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pine Island man sentenced for Rochester meth

Zane Rose
Zane Rose

Plea deal leads to long probation.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man gets a quarter-century of supervised probation for methamphetamine.

Zane Bryant Rose, 37, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court. He was accused of selling 26.5 grams of meth in a Rochester parking lot in March 2018. As part of a plea deal, a count of 1st degree sale of drugs was dismissed.

In addition to probation, Rose must do 100 hours of community work service and pay $378.43 in restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What to do with a construction loan

Image

Speed limit changing for part of highway 14

Image

Rochester Church to host "Blue Christmas" service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday

Image

Hanukkah celebration in Rochester

Image

Weather Sean 12/22

Image

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Image

Survey provides new approach to homelessness

Image

Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt

Community Events