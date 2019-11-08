Pine Island man pleads guilty 18 months after his arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man is finally pleading guilty 18 months after his arrest.

Zane Bryant Rose, 37, entered a guilty plea Friday to 2nd degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for December 23.

Rose was arrested in May 2018 as part of a warrant sweep in Olmsted County. He was accused of selling 26.5 grams of methamphetamine to someone working with law enforcement in a Rochester parking lot on March 20, 2018.

Rose initially pleaded not guilty in June 2018 but his court case was delayed three times when he failed to show up for a scheduled hearing.