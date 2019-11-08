Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pine Island man pleads guilty 18 months after his arrest

Zane Rose
Zane Rose

Accused of drug sale in Rochester.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man is finally pleading guilty 18 months after his arrest.

Zane Bryant Rose, 37, entered a guilty plea Friday to 2nd degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for December 23.

Rose was arrested in May 2018 as part of a warrant sweep in Olmsted County. He was accused of selling 26.5 grams of methamphetamine to someone working with law enforcement in a Rochester parking lot on March 20, 2018.

Rose initially pleaded not guilty in June 2018 but his court case was delayed three times when he failed to show up for a scheduled hearing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After a cold morning, warmer air comes in for Saturday

Image

Stewartville sweeps Annandale

Image

Section 1AA diving finals

Image

Thermal imaging gear is pricey!

Image

KMart closing

Image

Thinking ahead to special education

Image

Harris' proposal: School open longer

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7

Image

Triton's FFA Success

Community Events