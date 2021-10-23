Pine Island home destroyed by fire early Saturday

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Fire destroyed a home and its contests early Saturday morning.

The Pine Island Fire Department says it was called to the 400 block of 4th Street SW around 1:35 am and firefighters arrived at the scene to see heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second-story windows of a house.

The homeowners told emergency personnel they were woken by smoke alarms and were able to escape without injury despite smoke and flames already loose inside their home. The Fire Department says it used an engine crew, an aerial truck, and a utility to truck extinguish the flames. Firefighters remained on the scene through 5:45 am Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Xcel Energy, and the American Red Cross assisted with this incident.