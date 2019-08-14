Pine Island home damaged after kitchen fire

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - A home suffered damage to the kitchen and its upstairs after a house fire Wednesday night.
The Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of 8th St. SW at 6:58 p.m. after a report of a structure fire.
Crews found heavy smoke in the home and located the fire, which was believed to be a grease fire, in the kitchen.
Crews were on the scene until around 9 pm.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist the family.
