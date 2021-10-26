Pine Island Chamber of Commerce holds first career fair today

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their first job and career fair today for job seekers and career changers from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will be at the Pine Island American Legion. There will be signs directing both drivers and pedestrians to the venue site.

The venue can hold 20 employers and, as of yesterday morning, all slots for the career fair have been filled.

Some of the companies that will have representatives available are Land O Lakes, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, and Riverview Services, Inc. You can find the complete list of employers on the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce website.

"I think that some of the employers that we have coming to the event are the type of employers that are a little harder to get an interview or to just make a generic contact with," said Pine Island Chamber of Commerce President Janet Hanke. "I'm excited about having them here so job seekers or people looking for a career change can actually speak face to face with a representative from that company."

While this is the chamber's first career fair, Hanke hopes it will become a more regular event - depending on the community's feedback.

The American Legion will have lunch items for sale.