Pine Island businesses receive anonymous donation

Some of us have already seen our 600-hundred-dollar government stimulus money hit our bank accounts.

In Pine Island - one person's check went a long way in an unexpected act of kindness.

On Trend Boutique, is one of three area businesses to receive their share of support.

Owner Nicole McDaniel says it was a slow day just after the holidays when an anonymous woman came in completely unexpectedly and handed her an envelope.

McDaniel explains, "Her and her husband decided they didn't need their stimulus money and they wanted to donate it to businesses who could use it."

She says the person is not a regular customer and doesn't know her name -- but she recognized her face through being in a small town.

McDaniel adds, "It was one of those moments where you see like in a movie. I teared up, and I wanted to hug her. But with everything going on I couldn't -- so we gave virtual hugs."

Boutique owner says this kind gesture allowed her to pay her employee on the spot.

McDaniel expresses, "I love my little town, you know? People are always there helping out the next person."

She emphasizes the good helping local businesses does for small towns.

“People are thinking about you, no matter what. even though things can be slow, or times can be rough. there's always somebody there thinking about you. when maybe it's not even somebody you know."

McDaniel tells KIMT she is grateful for the generous donation and she plans to pay it forward.