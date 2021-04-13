Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pine Island adapted bowling is back at the lanes

The Pine Island adapted bowling team had just two weeks of competition last year before having to end the season.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:43 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - One team started its season before COVID-19 shut it down last year. 

The Pine Island adapted bowling team had just two weeks of competition before having to end the season. 

"I like everything about bowling.  It's my favorite sport," says bowler Isabelle Burkhart-Boeltz. 

The Pine Island adapted bowling team is back in action this year after having just a two week season last year due to COVID-19. 

There's a common theme with this five athlete team. 

"My favorite part is I get to be with my friends because I might not be seeing them in a year because I'm graduating," says teammate Alex Bestgen. 

"Everything.  Because I go to school with them," adds Isabelle. 

For Taren Burkhart-Boeltz, his teammates are more than just his friends.  

They're his support system. 

"They're there to help you, support you," says Taren. 

Just like with any other sport, practice makes perfect when it comes to bowling.  

Alex says he has seen his game improve over the years.

"When I was younger, I was not very good at bowling, but then I just put myself to it and got good," he says. 

The standard format for meets is each athlete will bowl two games at a local bowling alley twice a week. 

The scores are then put in a spreadsheet and counted to determine the placings. 

One way to build excitement and motivation at each meet is a special cheer they all look forward to. 

"We do Panthers 1, 2, 3 ... Panthers on three!" says Isabelle. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 544046

Reported Deaths: 7037
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1133801672
Ramsey46957847
Dakota41493415
Anoka37550413
Washington24418273
Stearns20651216
St. Louis16500296
Scott15592116
Wright14440124
Olmsted1260496
Sherburne1031779
Carver956143
Clay769089
Rice7454101
Blue Earth682140
Kandiyohi621879
Crow Wing596486
Chisago539948
Otter Tail535173
Benton521396
Mower447732
Winona435749
Douglas434270
Goodhue431971
Nobles396848
Morrison386359
McLeod383254
Beltrami366957
Isanti363959
Itasca359451
Polk359466
Steele349714
Becker346548
Lyon343748
Carlton324352
Freeborn321729
Pine306521
Nicollet300742
Brown291239
Mille Lacs272548
Le Sueur266222
Todd265830
Cass243826
Meeker229337
Waseca227820
Martin209729
Wabasha19803
Roseau194718
Hubbard168541
Renville168543
Dodge16834
Redwood163935
Houston161814
Cottonwood152520
Fillmore15089
Pennington148719
Chippewa143736
Faribault141819
Wadena141221
Sibley133210
Aitkin127436
Kanabec126121
Watonwan12439
Rock121218
Jackson114710
Yellow Medicine109019
Pipestone107525
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97718
Marshall84117
Stevens79610
Lake77819
Wilkin75812
Clearwater75614
Koochiching75612
Lac qui Parle73122
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5542
Grant5398
Norman5139
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48778
Kittson44922
Red Lake3817
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2962
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355246

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55552598
Linn20170329
Scott18763234
Black Hawk15468306
Woodbury14792219
Johnson1387680
Dubuque13035202
Dallas1082796
Pottawattamie10627160
Story1024647
Warren549086
Clinton531989
Cerro Gordo519386
Webster506191
Sioux503473
Marshall476274
Muscatine455096
Des Moines439365
Wapello4246120
Buena Vista421240
Jasper406670
Plymouth394179
Lee366855
Marion353975
Jones292355
Henry285537
Bremer278260
Carroll277750
Crawford261739
Boone256331
Benton249155
Washington248249
Dickinson238743
Mahaska223449
Jackson217242
Kossuth211561
Clay208625
Tama206371
Delaware201039
Winneshiek192633
Page189320
Buchanan187331
Cedar182723
Fayette182641
Wright178835
Hardin178742
Hamilton177049
Harrison174673
Clayton165455
Butler161834
Mills157520
Cherokee156438
Floyd154542
Lyon153641
Madison152219
Poweshiek152133
Allamakee149051
Iowa144824
Hancock142734
Winnebago135331
Grundy134732
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127340
Shelby126637
Appanoose126247
Louisa126049
Sac125819
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116828
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10040
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73816
Worth7018
Taylor65012
Fremont60410
Decatur5899
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4929
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms

Image

Klaahsen inducted to IGCA Hall of Fame

Image

Protests continue in Brooklyn Center following death of Daunte Wright

Image

ADAPTED BOWLING

Image

Violent protests continue in Brooklyn Center Tuesday evening

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/13/21)

Image

Boat sales rising amid pandemic

Image

Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Image

Train Depot rennovation

Image

The Landing Minnesota fundraiser

Community Events