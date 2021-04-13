Pine Island adapted bowling is back at the lanes

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - One team started its season before COVID-19 shut it down last year.

The Pine Island adapted bowling team had just two weeks of competition before having to end the season.

"I like everything about bowling. It's my favorite sport," says bowler Isabelle Burkhart-Boeltz.

The Pine Island adapted bowling team is back in action this year after having just a two week season last year due to COVID-19.

There's a common theme with this five athlete team.

"My favorite part is I get to be with my friends because I might not be seeing them in a year because I'm graduating," says teammate Alex Bestgen.

"Everything. Because I go to school with them," adds Isabelle.

For Taren Burkhart-Boeltz, his teammates are more than just his friends.

They're his support system.

"They're there to help you, support you," says Taren.

Just like with any other sport, practice makes perfect when it comes to bowling.

Alex says he has seen his game improve over the years.

"When I was younger, I was not very good at bowling, but then I just put myself to it and got good," he says.

The standard format for meets is each athlete will bowl two games at a local bowling alley twice a week.

The scores are then put in a spreadsheet and counted to determine the placings.

One way to build excitement and motivation at each meet is a special cheer they all look forward to.

"We do Panthers 1, 2, 3 ... Panthers on three!" says Isabelle.