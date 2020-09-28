Pine Island High School class building new home in their community

PINE ISLAND, Minn. For the first time ever, students at Pine Island High School can put pens, pencils, and notebook to rest in exchange for construction tools. Beginning this semester, the school is offering a construction trades class allowing high schoolers to experience what it is like to build a house.

"We've had community support throughout the process and great support through all the contractors and people we are getting materials from," said Ben Bauer, the instructor of the course.

The class which is offered during three different blocks this semester teaches students more than just how to construct a home.

"There's a lot of life skills," said senior Mason Pike.

Instructor Ben Bauer said it helps educate students about some of the jobs that are out there. From beginning to end students focus on building the house from the ground up.

"The kids will be doing as much as they possibly can," explained Bauer.

Once finished, the house will have two bedrooms, including a master and two full bathrooms and garages. It will also be almost 1,800 square feet.

Pine Island High School's goal is to build a house each year and have the program grow. The home is slated to be finished by the end of the year and will be for sale in the spring.