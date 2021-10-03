Pine Island Cemetery receives flags for fallen firefighters

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- This weekend was National Firefighters Memorial Weekend. It's a time when people gather to remember firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. On Sunday, Pine Island Cemetery receieved flags in remembrance of them.

The cemetery receieved an American flag and a thin red line flag.

"That flag is specifically there to recognize the individuals who have served in the fire service who have passed away. The flag is a memorial flag," explains Mayor David Friese who also serves as the city's assistant fire chief.

Both flags were posted by Pine Island Fire Department's Honor Guard.

"We're a select member of individuals from the fire service who have stepped up and volunteered our time to serve on the honor guard," says Friese. "The idea behind the honor guard is to have the individuals at funerals or at events. Today was one of those times our honor guard members can take the opportunity to come out here, post the flags, and just remember fallen firefighters."

The flags were only up on Sunday. According to Mayor Friese, a Pine Island eagle scout is looking to create a memorial specifically for first responders. If the cemetery board approves it, the goal is to have it completed by 2022.