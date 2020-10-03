Pine Island-Cannon Falls kick off the Minnesota high school football season

CANNON FALLS, Minnesota -- One week before Minnesota high school teams are back out on the gridiron, Pine Island travelled to Cannon Falls to take on the Bombers in a week zero matchup.

CF took their opening drive to the end zone, with running back Marcus Banks scoring on a four-yard rush. The Panthers would answer on the very next possession with quarterback Nick Grande connecting with Jarod White on fourth-and-15 to tie the game.

The Bombers would go on to score 15 consecutive points to enter halftime with a 21-6 lead. Cannon Falls would win the first game of the season 27-18.

Next up: Pine Island will host Red Wing Friday at 7 PM.