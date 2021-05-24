Pilot program testing new process for reviewing alterations to possible Rochester landmarks moves ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders will test out a new way of reviewing proposed changes to possible historic landmarks in the Med City.

The Rochester City Council has approved a pilot program allowing the city's Heritage Preservation Commission to approve or deny a developer's plan to renovate the Olmsted County Bank and Trust building without a typically required permit. The developer will instead seek a "certificate of appropriateness" from the HPC and apply for necessary permits separately.

The council authorized the program last week, but added a provision requiring city staff, the developer, and the HPC to work together in preserving the property's eligibility to join the National Register of Historic Places. The amendment led Rochester Mayor Kim Norton to veto the council's approval, instead asking them to authorize the original proposal for the program.

During a study session Monday, the city council unanimously voted to approve the program without their added amendment.

"I'm very excited about this opportunity to do the pilot. It sounds like it's well supported by staff and the HPC, so I will support it," said City Council President Brooke Carlson.

The HPC will hold a public hearing on the developer's proposed concept for the Olmsted County Bank and Trust building June 8th.