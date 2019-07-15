Clear
BREAKING NEWS Possible murder-suicide in Rochester Full Story

Pilot Knob State Park getting two automated external defibrillators

Thanks to grants from two different organizations, the park will be able to get two automatic defibrillators.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - The Friends of Pilot Knob State Park are receiving two grants that will help make the park a little safer in the future.  Iowa Heart Center Foundation donated an automated external defibrillator to the park and Alliant Energy donated $1,000 that will be used to purchase another AED that will be carried in the park ranger's vehicle.  

"If we were to have a cardiac emergency, currently we would need to wait until first responders, ambulance personnel to come to provide an electric shock if necessary.  So having an AED at the park, cuts response time dramatically," said park ranger Michael Strausser.  

He said the closest first responders to the park are in Forest City, roughly five miles away.  Having an AED in the park could save the life of a heart attack victim.  Unfortunately, the state doesn't pay to have an AED in every park.

"With the cost of AEDs, our budgets don't always allow for that kind of expenditure," said Strausser.

Each unit can cost up to $2000.  Strauser told KIMT that some Iowa state parks do have AEDs.  The Iowa DNR website does not list which of its 67 parks have the units.  Most of the AEDs in state parks are paid for with grants or donations.  Rebecca Gisel from Alliant Energy they are willing to make these donations in order to keep people safe.

"Hopefully we'll never have to use it, but you never know.  It's always a great opportunity to be able to have that available," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cyclist recognized for cleanup effort

Image

Iowa State Parks get AED's thanks to donations, grants

Image

Zumbro Education District needs new building

Image

New referendum survey at Triton School District

Image

Sex Trafficking Resource Closes in Rochester

Image

Rochester City Budget Planning

Image

Swimming advisory lifted on Rochester Beach

Image

Moon Landing Celebration

Image

President Stands By Tweets

Image

Staying Healthy at the Fair

Community Events