Pilot Knob State Park getting two automated external defibrillators

FOREST CITY, Iowa - The Friends of Pilot Knob State Park are receiving two grants that will help make the park a little safer in the future. Iowa Heart Center Foundation donated an automated external defibrillator to the park and Alliant Energy donated $1,000 that will be used to purchase another AED that will be carried in the park ranger's vehicle.

"If we were to have a cardiac emergency, currently we would need to wait until first responders, ambulance personnel to come to provide an electric shock if necessary. So having an AED at the park, cuts response time dramatically," said park ranger Michael Strausser.

He said the closest first responders to the park are in Forest City, roughly five miles away. Having an AED in the park could save the life of a heart attack victim. Unfortunately, the state doesn't pay to have an AED in every park.

"With the cost of AEDs, our budgets don't always allow for that kind of expenditure," said Strausser.

Each unit can cost up to $2000. Strauser told KIMT that some Iowa state parks do have AEDs. The Iowa DNR website does not list which of its 67 parks have the units. Most of the AEDs in state parks are paid for with grants or donations. Rebecca Gisel from Alliant Energy they are willing to make these donations in order to keep people safe.

"Hopefully we'll never have to use it, but you never know. It's always a great opportunity to be able to have that available," she said.