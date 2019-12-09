A quick-moving snowstorm is being blamed for a pileup on Interstate 80 just east of Des Moines that forced police to close the freeway's westbound lanes.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says about 50 vehicles were involved in the Monday morning crash between Altoona and the intersection with interstates 35 and 235.
Police say I-80 remained closed more than and hour later. Dinkla said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.
A snowstorm blowing through the Des Moines area created treacherous driving conditions Monday morning, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond to dozens of crashes.
Related Content
- 50-vehicle pileup leaves 1 seriously hurt, I-80 closed near Des Moines
- Six hurt in Des Moines shooting
- Closed interstates cause headaches, strands nurse in Des Moines
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information
- Gunshots end football game in Des Moines
- Woman sentenced for Des Moines murder
- Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure
- RAGBRAI organizers split from Des Moines Register