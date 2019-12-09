Clear
50-vehicle pileup leaves 1 seriously hurt, I-80 closed near Des Moines

A quick-moving snowstorm is being blamed for a pileup on Interstate 80 just east of Des Moines that forced police to close the freeway's westbound lanes.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 1:09 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says about 50 vehicles were involved in the Monday morning crash between Altoona and the intersection with interstates 35 and 235.

Police say I-80 remained closed more than and hour later. Dinkla said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

A snowstorm blowing through the Des Moines area created treacherous driving conditions Monday morning, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond to dozens of crashes.

