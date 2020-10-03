Pigskin Preview 2020: Dover-Eyota Eagles

EYOTA, Minn. - After an 0-9 campaign in 2019, the Dover-Eyota is hoping to turn things around this season. Brett Vesel, the second-year head coach for the Eagles says that players have bought into the program and are adapting nicely to the new culture. In his 30 years of coaching experience, he says this is one of the best groups he has had.

Spencer Welsh, a senior on the team, says he hopes this is the team that can start placing checkmarks into the win column.

“I hope so. We’ve got a couple of younger kids coming in helping us. The older kids know what they’re doing finally so I hope we do good this year,” Welsh said.

“We’ll see some improvement for sure – that’s our whole goal is to improve from last year,” Vesel said. “This year, we’re going to compete even more and win a few of those games.”

One week away from the season opener, Vesel reminded players at practice that starting spots are earned and not given.

“We want guys that want to play so if you want to play, you better know what you’re going and you better go hard. Hopefully, you’re really good, too, at the same time.”

The Eagles open the 2020 season at home against Lake City at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9.

