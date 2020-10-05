Pigskin Preview 2020: Chatfield Gophers

CHATFIELD, Minn. - The ‘Chosen Valley’ is home to the 2019 Section 1AA runner-up Chatfield Gophers. The Gophers went 8-3 last season, falling to Caledonia in the section championship.

2020 is a clean slate for Chatfield who returns 13 players with a lot of experience on the gridiron. Senior wide receiver and safety, Maysn Remme, says you can expect a lot of grit out of the team this season.

“Be aggressive, still have a team mentality even with our restrictions and to just play hard,” he said.

Head coach, Jeff Johnson, says every time the Gophers step on the field is a win in the world of COVID-19.

“We don’t want to get too excited because you never know what tomorrow is going to bring,” Johnson said. “They’re excited but they’re taking as many precautions as possible and we’re trying to do this as a team to stay as safe as possible so we can show up and play on Friday night. That’s the main goal.”

The Gophers open the season at home on Oct. 9 against Lewiston-Altura at 7 p.m.

