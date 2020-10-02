Pigskin Preview 2020: Austin Packers

AUSTIN, Minnesota -- The Austin Packers are hoping to build off a two win season in 2019.

Ed Schmitt returns for his second year as head coach. The former longtime assistant took over the reigns last year.

Covid hasn't been too friendly for the Packers, who have low participation numbers this season. The Packers will open up on the road against Winona, a state tournament team in 2019.

Schmitt will have his work cut out for him as he continues to build his program.

"We're trying to build the program with depth," he said. "The numbers are low so that's going to hurt depth in some areas. We do have a lot of kids that played last year so that's going to help us with experience and everything like that. We just want to compete and build this culture."

"We got a bunch of guys that are really passionate about the game and really glad to be out here," senior Teyghan Hovland said. "Hopefully we can get out there and win some games this year."

Packers schedule:

10/9: at Winona

10/16: at Albert Lea

10/24: vs. Byron

10/30: vs. Faribault

11/6: at John Marshall

11/11: vs. Mankato East